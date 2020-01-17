Govt. has funds to build statues, not for public health, says HC

The Bombay High Court on Thursday reprimanded the government for the delay in releasing aid to Wadia Hospitals, and said the State has money to build statues but not for public health.

A Division Bench of Justices S.C. Dharmadhikari and R.I. Chagla was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Sarva Shramik Sanghatna seeking release of funds from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the State government to Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children and Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital.

As per the trust deed signed by the hospitals, the maternity hospital receives grants from the State and the BMC, while the children’s hospital gets funds from the civic body. The BMC held back money from its December payment, citing irregularities. This led to protests by current and former employees over unpaid salaries and pensions.

‘Release by Friday’

Advocate Girish Godbole, appearing for the State, informed the Bench that the Finance Department has sanctioned ₹24 crore for the maternity hospital and will release it within three weeks.

The Bench, irked by this statement, said the amount should be released by Friday. The court said, “The government wants to build Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue taller than the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue. For all this money is there, but those people whom Ambedkar represented all his life can die? Do people require medical aid or statues to rid themselves of ailments and diseases?”

Public health has never been a priority for the government, the Bench said, adding that the Chief Minister is busy inaugurating bridges. “We thought there are new faces at the political helm … all these matters won’t come to court. This does not augur well,” it said.

‘Disgusting’

The Bench went on to say that in Mumbai, which is considered the country’s commercial capital, people from the poorer section of society are refused admission to a charitable hospital.

“This is disgusting. How can people, mainly women and children, be refused admission to hospital? Children are dying and the State machinery is not doing anything in States like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat … should we have the same situation in Maharashtra?”

The court said hospitals are finding it difficult to cater to the needs of patients due to lack of funds.

“These patients cannot afford private hospitals as they are mainly from the poor section of society. They require urgent medical attention. In such circumstances, the State government is obliging nobody by making statements that funds have been sanctioned,” it said.

The BMC counsel also told the court that it will release ₹14 crore for the children’s hospital.

The court directed the government to submit accounts of its finances and will hear the matter on Friday.