CM to open zoological park in Nagpur tomorrow

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will open an international zoological park in Nagpur on January 26, an official said on Sunday. The project is named Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoological Park, he said.
“This is one of the largest zoological parks in India spread over an area of over 564 hectares. If the Gorewada Rescue Centre and the Gorewada Reserve are included, the total area of the park is 1,914 hectares,” Managing Director of Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra N. Vasudevan said.
Indian Safari, a major attraction of the park, is ready for the people to enjoy. It has four different safaris: leopard safari, sloth bear safari, tiger safari and herbivore safari, he said.
The first animal which was released in the safari is a tiger called Rajkumar that was captured in 2017 from Tumsar in Bhandara district. A tigress, Lee. will also be part of the safari.
“There is a plan to introduce two more tigers in that safari,” he said. The leopard safari will have seven leapords — two males and five females. These animals have been procured from different sources and shifted to Gorewada with the approval of the Central Zoo Authority.
