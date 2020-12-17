Bombay HC stays construction work on Metro car shed at Kanjurmarg

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the construction work for an integrated Metro car shed at Kanjurmarg for Metro lines 6, 4 and 14.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G.S. Kulkarni stayed the order passed by the Mumbai Suburban District Collector transferring 102 acres of salt pan land to Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The Bench was hearing a plea filed by the Union government challenging an order passed by the revenue minister stating that not all salt pans were owned by the State with some owned by private members.

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni representing the State government said it stood by the Collector’s order but was open to suggestions from the parties in the case and the Collector could hear them.

However, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the Union government, opposed this and said the court should set aside the collector’s order.

MMRDA’s counsel senior advocate Milind Sathe, urged the court to allow continuation of work as the car shed was essential for the project. He said MMRDA would have to spend an additional ₹2,300 crore on land acquisition and ₹1,600 crore as operational costs if the Kanjurmarg Metro car shed project was stayed by the court.

The Bench however said an interesting fact was brought to the court’s notice that the State government had applied for salt pan land for the shed earlier in a case of Suresh Bafna, who owns a portion of land in Kanjurmarg. The court said, it would hear the same with the Centre’s petition in February 2021.

The Bench added, “You must await the decision of that application. After looking at the maps, we feel it is the same plot. Every day there is a twist and turn in the events.”

The Centre and the Shiv Sena-led State government are locked in a tussle over ownership of the land earmarked for constructing the car depot which was earlier planned at Aarey Colony.

Later in the day, Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray tweeted, “Hon’ble HC has granted a stay to Kanjurmarg work. We await the detailed written order to decide the future course of action. This land is crucial for Metro Line 6, 4 and 14, apart from 3, as it will save almost ₹5500 crores of Govt and be a nodal point for 1 crore citizens.”