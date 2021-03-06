BMC project to revamp busy stretch in Mumbai

Civic body joins hands with private firm to spruce up road connecting Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Dadar

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has joined hands with Blackstone Streetscape Redevelopment to revamp a congested 1-mile stretch of road that connects Dadar, Prabhadevi and Lower Parel, some of the busiest commercial areas in Mumbai.

The One Green Mile project will beautify the arterial road by streamlining vehicle lanes, building over 3 km of pedestrian walkways, including a dedicated lane for cyclists, and creating a community space for residents to enjoy leisure activities.

Spaces under flyovers will be remodelled as community spaces for recreational activities by setting up improved lighting fixtures, seating areas and play areas, equipment for exercise, and artwork. “One of the crucial changes would be to use the space under the flyover,” said Assistant Municipal Commissioner Sharad Ughade, BMC, G-South ward. “We propose to create over 1,000 sq. mt of space. We could use the space to encourage sports like skating and badminton,” he added.

The streetscape project extends from Dadar flower market to Phoenix Mall in Lower Parel. Phase 1 of the project, an 800-metre stretch between One International Centre and One World Centre, is under way and is expected to be opened for the public in May. Phase 2, which extends along Senapati Bapat Marg from Dadar flower market to 520 metres beyond One World Centre, is expected to begin in April.

The project involves planned urbanism, correction and widening of roads, broader pavements, and reclaiming the streets from encroachments.

“We constantly strive to enhance the experience for those working in and around our office parks. We are thrilled to begin work on this streetscape redevelopment project, leveraging our real estate expertise and experiences of transforming properties to enhance quality of life for Mumbai residents,” said Quaiser Parvez, CEO, Nucleus Office Parks.