Now, BJP under fire over civic contracts

A day after the NCP accused BJP leaders of keeping the company of an alleged Dawood Ibrahim aide, the Congress and Shiv Sena on Friday accused the ruling party of protecting corrupt corporators.

The Congress alleged that the BJP is awarding tenders for Metro-III and Metro-VII worth Rs. 5,000 crore to J. Kumar Infra Projects Ltd., which is under investigating in connection with the BMC road scam.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, “Acting Advocate General has clearly informed the MMRDA of no legal problems if work tender to J. Kumar is cancelled. He had also asked to consider BMC’s action and strictures passed by the Bombay High Court on the company. Despite all this, MMRDA, which comes under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, awarded the tender to this company.”

The BJP also faced criticism from ally Shiv Sena, which targeted the BJP-ruled Nagpur Municipal Corporation for awarding a Rs. 35-crore contract to RPS Infrastructure Limited, which has been blacklisted by the BMC for its alleged involvement in the road scam. Reacting to BJP MP Kirit Somaiya’s barb that one family was running a mafia in the BMC, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray tweeted, “Mumbai mein mafia , Nagpur mein Maaf-kiya . Contractors blacklisted by BMC get road contracts in Nagpur.”

Meanwhile, NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik demanded answers from BJP leaders as to why police protection was given to Riyaz Bhati, an alleged aide of Dawood Ibrahim. “After his arrest at the airport in October 2015 based on a Red Corner notice, he was mysteriously released within 15 days. Who sanctioned his release? BJP must answer,” he said.

He also dared BJP leaders, its Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar and spokesperson Madhav Bhandari to file defamation suits against him. He accused Mr. Shelar, who is the vice-president of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), of using Mr. Bhati for match-fixing on behalf of Dawood.

Meanwhile, after tweeting his innocence on Friday, Mr. Shelar filed an application with the Mumbai Police for an inquiry into allegations against Mr. Bhati. “An application by Ashish Shelar of BJP has been submitted against Riyaz bhati for inquiry. Same has been acknowledged and given to the Crime Branch for further probe,” Mumbai Police spokesperson Ashok Dudhe said.

Aaditya ThackerayPresident, Yuva Sena (on Twitter)