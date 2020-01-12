Mumbai

41 out of 42 Ministers in Maharashtra Cabinet are crorepatis

The average annual income is ₹21.95 crore; Congress leader and Minister of State Vishwajeet Kadam has assets worth ₹216 crore

Out of the 42 Ministers in the new Maharashtra Cabinet, 41 are crorepatis, with an average annual income of ₹21.95 crore, according to a report from the Association of Democratic Reforms.

The report analysed the criminal and financial backgrounds among other details of Ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Since Chief Minister Uddhav Thackarey has never contested an election, his background details are not available in the analysis. When compared to the 2014 State Cabinet, a total of 82% Ministers are crorepatis.

The top three Ministers with highest declared assets are Vishwajeet Kadam of the Congress (₹216 crore), Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) with ₹75 crore, and Rajesh Tope of the NCP (₹53 crore).

Only exception

The only Minister who is not a crorepati is the NCP’s first-time MLA Aditi Tatkare, who was sworn in as Minister of State, with declared assets of ₹39 lakh.

In the present Cabinet, 27 (64%) of the Ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves, while 18 (43%) have declared serious criminal cases against them.

In 2014, 64% of the Ministers had declared criminal cases, while 46% had serious cases registered against them.

The top three Ministers with high income are Mr. Pawar (₹3.86 crore), Amit Deshmukh (₹3.26 crore) and Mr. Kadam (₹2.35 crore). A total of 37 out of 42 Ministers have declared liabilities. The top three on this list are Mr. Kadam (₹121 crore), Jitendra Awhad (₹37 crore) and Vijay Vadettiwar (₹22 crore).

A total of 18 (43%) Ministers have declared their educational qualifications to be between Class VIII and XII, while 22 (52%) have declared a minimum educational qualification of graduation.

A total of 17 (40%) Ministers have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years, while 25 (60%) have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years. Only three Ministers in the State Cabinet are women.

Graphic:

Criminal background:

Maharashtra Cabinet 2019

Maharashtra Cabinet 2014

Declared criminal cases

64%

64%

Declared serious criminal cases

43%

46%

Financial background:

Maharashtra Cabinet 2019

Maharashtra Cabinet 2014

Average assets

₹21.95 Cr

₹10.35 Cr

Ministers with highest assets:

Name

Constituency

Movable assets

Immovable Assets

Total Assets

Vishwajeet Kadam (Cong)

Palus-Kadegaon

154,75,74,096

62,07,66,139

216,83,40,235

Ajit Pawar (NCP)

Baramati

23,73,41,951

51,75,09,116

75,48,51,067

Rajesh Tope (NCP)

Ghansavangi

18,41,14,944

35,57,73,372

53,98,88,316

Ministers with lowest assets

Name

Constituency

Movable assets

Immovable Assets

Total Assets

Aditi Tatkare (NCP)

Shrivardhan

39,14,884

-

39,14,884

Sanjay Bansode (NCP)

Udgir (SC)

1,46,85,128

70,65,000

2,17,50,128

Bachchu Kadu (Prahar Party)

Achalpur

68,94,779

1,92,44,750

2,61,39,529

