2 held for possessing 7 kg of uranium in Maharashtra, ATS files FIR

An FIR was registered by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) unit at Nagpada in Maharashtra against two men for illegally possessing seven kilograms and 100 grams of uranium.

On February 14 last, information was received by police inspector Santosh Bhalekar from a reliable source that one Jigar Pandya, 27, residing at Thane, was going to sell pieces of uranium.

Subsequently, the staff of the Nagpada ATS unit successfully apprehended Mr. Pandya. On enquiry, it was revealed that the uranium pieces were given to him by one Abu Tahir Afzal Hussain Choudhary, 31 residing at Mankhurd.

The Nagpada ATS unit officers and staff reached the Kurla Scrap Association, Mankhurd, Mumbai, and apprehended Choudhary.

The seized uranium was sent to the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Trombay, Mumbai, for analysis. The report concluded that the substance is natural. Uranium is highly radioactive and dangerous to human life.

On May 5, an FIR was registered by the ATS, Nagpada unit, under The Atomic Energy Act against Pandya and Choudhary.

Talking to The Hindu, a senior ATS officer confirmed the same. “Further investigation into the case is being carried out to determine the motive behind carrying the substance and efforts are being made to find out where the uranium was procured from,” he said.