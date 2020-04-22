12 new coronavirus cases in Dharavi

Dharavi reported 12 new COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 180 so far. It also reported its 12th death, that of a 62-year-old man from Mukund Nagar.

In Asia’s largest slum that saw its first positive case on April 1, the number of cases have increased by leaps and bounds, reaching 180 positive cases within three weeks. The majority of these 180 cases are concentrated in five areas of Dharavi, including Kalyanwadi (44), Muslim Nagar and Madina Nagar (23), Mukund Nagar (27), Social Nagar (13) and Dr. Baliga Nagar (6). About 83 cases were found during fever screening. On Tuesday, Dharavi reported 12 new cases, including five from Rajiv Gandhi Nagar and four from Muslim Nagar.

Of the two cases reported from Madina Nagar, one is a two-year-old boy. The 12th case, a 62 year-old man from Mukund Nagar, was reported dead around the same time he tested positive. Thus, Dharavi has a total of 180 cases including 12 deaths now.

Mahim — which falls in the same ward G North as Dharavi — reported three new cases. Mahim now has 17 cases. Dadar also reported a new case on Tuesday, a 56 year-old man living in the Dadar Police Colony. Dadar now has 26 cases.