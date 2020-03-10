VACB raids newspaper office in flyover case

Sleuths of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Tuesday carried out raids at the headquarters of a newspapers in connection with the case registered against former Public Works Minister V.K. Ebrahim Kunju for alleged corruption in the construction of the flyover at Palarivattom in Kochi.

It was alleged that a portion of the kickbacks to the tune of ₹10 crore was transferred to the account of the daily during the demonetisation period.

The VACB team verified the accounts, records and documents at the office on YMCA Road from 9 a.m. Previously, the VACB team had secured information about the transfer of the money to the establishment. It wanted to ascertain the source of funds that had been deposited into the account of the newspaper. Mr. Kunju, who is a member of board of directors of the newspaper, however, termed as “politically motivated” the raids on the daily and the case registered against him.

Earlier, the VACB had submitted a report in a Vigilance court in Muvattupuzha.