GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Three accused in Harshina case get bail

Updated - June 11, 2024 08:34 pm IST

Published - June 11, 2024 08:12 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court at Kunnamangalam on Tuesday granted bail to three of the four accused in the medical negligence case in which scissors were allegedly left inside the stomach of a woman during a Cesarean section.

The first accused, Dr. C.K. Rameshan, a Professor of Gynaecology at Government Medical College, Manjeri, the third and fourth accused, M. Rehana and K.G. Manju, staff nurses at Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, were the ones who were granted bail. The second accused, Dr. M. Shahana, who now works as a gynaecologist at a private hospital, failed to turn up for the hearing. The court enquired about the absence of the second accused and demanded her presence in the next hearing scheduled to be held on July 20. The case was heard by Judicial First Class Magistrate V.P. Abdul Sathar.

The case dates back to 2017 when the complainant, Harshina K.K., underwent a C-section at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, where the four accused attended to her surgery. The alleged lapse on the part of the accused came to light when she sought medical help for severe abdominal pain a few years later. Investigations revealed that a pair of artery forceps were stuck in her stomach, allegedly during her third delivery which was carried out at the MCH, Kozhikode, on November 30, 2017.

She carried the equipment in her stomach for five years before it was surgically removed in 2022. Still undergoing treatment for the complications due to infection, Ms. Harshina had carried out a 154-day-long protest in front of the MCH seeking compensation for the trials she had undergone.

Related Topics

crime, law and justice / hospital and clinic

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.