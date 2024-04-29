GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Temporary shops allotted to traders from Sathram building

April 29, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode Corporation Council on April 29 (Monday) agreed to issue shop rooms to 11 shop owners, who were evacuated from the Sathram building at Mananchira before it was demolished for the construction of a parking plaza. The Corporation has constructed 11 temporary shop rooms, seven on P.M. Taj Road and four near Kidson Corner to rehabilitate the shop owners. All the rooms have been provided temporary building numbers and Mayor Beena Philip had given them permission to use the rooms in advance, which was approved by the Corporation on Monday.

The first council meeting of the Corporation in two months, and the first one after the general elections, went uneventful as the Mayor denied permission to any submissions, motions or discussions on grounds that the Model Code of Conduct was still in place. Hence, only issues that demanded urgent attention of the Corporation were taken up at the meeting, which concluded in ten minutes on Monday. The 33 point agenda was passed unopposed.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / local authority

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.