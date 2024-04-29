Temporary shops allotted to traders from Sathram building

April 29, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation Council on April 29 (Monday) agreed to issue shop rooms to 11 shop owners, who were evacuated from the Sathram building at Mananchira before it was demolished for the construction of a parking plaza. The Corporation has constructed 11 temporary shop rooms, seven on P.M. Taj Road and four near Kidson Corner to rehabilitate the shop owners. All the rooms have been provided temporary building numbers and Mayor Beena Philip had given them permission to use the rooms in advance, which was approved by the Corporation on Monday.

The first council meeting of the Corporation in two months, and the first one after the general elections, went uneventful as the Mayor denied permission to any submissions, motions or discussions on grounds that the Model Code of Conduct was still in place. Hence, only issues that demanded urgent attention of the Corporation were taken up at the meeting, which concluded in ten minutes on Monday. The 33 point agenda was passed unopposed.