Team Snehasree wins The Hindu Pookkalam@Home Contest 2022 in Kozhikode

The 12th edition of Bambino presents The Hindu Pookkalam@Home Contest, powered by Mangaldeep, was held in Kozhikode and three other centres — Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Thrissur — on September 3 and 4.

As many as 25 teams participated in the contest in each centre, mainly within the city limits. Individual homes, residents’ associations, recreation clubs, and apartments had designated teams to participate in the contest and maintained excellent standards. The Hindu team comprising jury, Mahabali, and ‘chendamelam’ was greeted with warmth and enthusiasm by pookkalam contestants at each location.

The Pookkalam made by Team Snehasree that bagged the first prize (Kozhikode region) in Bambino presents The Hindu Pookkalam@Home Contest 2022. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The winners were selected by the judge, Rajagopalan V.K. The first prize at the regional level was bagged by Team Snehasree while Team Avani and Team Star Friends bagged the second and third prizes respectively. Besides, consolation prizes were given to Team Numits, Team Mohan, and Team Swathil.

The prizes were distributed at a ceremony held at The Hindu office in Kozhikode on September 6.

The Pookkalam made by Team Avani that bagged the second prize (Kozhikode Region) in Bambino presents The Hindu Pookkalam@Home Contest 2022. | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

The first prize winner received ₹15,000 and gifts worth ₹15,000 from Preethi Zodiac 2.0 while the second prize was ₹10,000 and ₹10,000-worth gifts from Preethi Zodiac 2.0. The third prize was ₹5,000. The teams that bagged the consolation prizes received ₹2,000 each.

All winners were given special gift hampers from Mangaldeep. Aneesh K.L., Senior Deputy Manager, The Hindu (Advertisement), welcomed the gathering. Biju Govind, Chief of Bureau, gave the presidential address.

The Pookkalam made by Team Star Friends that bagged the third prize (Kozhikode Region) in Bambino presents The Hindu Pookkalam@Home Contest 2022. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Representatives of Bambino and Mangaldeep also participated in the programme and gave away prizes. Besides, all participating teams were given a reimbursement of ₹1,000 towards flower purchase and gift hampers from Bambino, Mangaldeep, and Squad worth more than ₹1,000.

The presenting sponsor of the event was Bambino and was powered by Mangaldeep. The event was organised in association with Gold Winner while Preethi Zodiac 2.0 was the home appliance partner, Kerala Tourism the associate partner, Squad the gift partner, and News18 Kerala the TV partner.