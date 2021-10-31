Pushcarts in Kozhikode city set for aesthetic makeover

Initiative part of rehabilitation of street traders; entries invited for design

Pushcarts in different sizes and colours on the streets of Kozhikode are getting ready to get an aesthetic makeover soon as part of the implementation of innovative rehabilitation schemes for street traders under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission. The city corporation has invited entries from the public to submit a suitable design for the purpose, which can really reflect the trade culture and heritage of the city.

According to Kudumbashree Mission officials who coordinate the project under the city corporation, the designs can be submitted by any professional or amateur artist or the general public within November 5. The project will give a uniform shape and colour to all pushcarts, they say.

The redesigning of the conventional carts is also a part of the ongoing urban beautification projects and the new sanitation protocol implemented by the city corporation. Apart from helping ensure a sustainable livelihood for traders, their organised operations will also be made possible through such creative rearrangements in the conventional style of street trade.

Efforts are also under way to issue special identity cards to all pushcart vendors. Some of them have already received their cards for lawful operation in permitted areas. On completion of the redesigning process, there will be efforts to identify special vending zones for such traders to carry out their business without interrupting the trade of other licensed traders in major commercial zones.

According to the latest field survey report of the city corporation, there are 2,323 street traders in the city limit alone which include traders who make use of street bunks and pushcarts for their daily business. All these unorganised traders will have to be issued identity cards for trouble-free operations and to claim various government benefits.

In one of the previous surveys, the corporation had identified 2,036 street vendors of which 1,682 persons had been issued special identity cards. The latest survey is a continuation of the previous activities to add more eligible beneficiaries under the upcoming schemes. The names of some of the ineligible candidates who made their entry into previous lists were also removed in the latest survey.