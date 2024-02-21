GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Need for comprehensive approach to well-being’

February 21, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated February 22, 2024 12:49 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The need for a comprehensive approach to well-being was discussed at a seminar on lifestyle diseases and nutritional medicine held at HiLITE Business Park on February 20.

A. Sreekumar, nutritional medicine practitioner, pointed out the existing gap in traditional medicine in Kerala, as tertiary hospitals often prioritised treating specific medical conditions rather than addressing the holistic needs of patients.

He spoke on the importance of proper nutritional support, especially when the body expended energy through exercise. Inadequate attention to nutritional needs, coupled with misconceptions, contribute to health issues and undermined well-being of individuals engaged in fitness pursuits, Dr. Sreekumar said. Fear and anxiety would trigger physiological responses that could negatively impact various bodily functions. Optimal healing can be achieved through a combination of sound nutrition, physical exercise, yoga, and meditation, he added.

