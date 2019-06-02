MVD begins pre-monsoon inspection of private buses

Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) squads deployed under the Safe Kerala project have started their pre-monsoon inspection of private buses in Kozhikode district as part of efforts to ensure better passenger safety.

So far, around 30 buses, including stage carriers, have been served notices to correct safety issues identified by the squads during surprise inspections.

MVD officials said the checking, now under way within the limits of all Regional Transport Offices in the State, would be completed in a week. Vehicles that were already served notices for poor fitness will be re-examined, they added.

The squad members said they would mainly check the condition of tyres in private buses following mass complaints that the operators were using worn-out tyres to save cost. Similarly, speed governors, lights, emergency exits, and doors will be examined in view of passenger safety, they said.

The special drive covering private buses was launched after the fitness of over 200 educational institution vehicles in the district were checked. More than 50 inspected vehicles were served notices to correct fitness issues and to be presented again for inspection. Educational institutions will be allowed to use those vehicles checked by the MVD in the new academic year.

Officials said similar fitness tests would be considered for all private vehicles used for pick-and-drop services for students. Beginning this year, only drivers who have attended the awareness class of the MVD will be permitted to work for educational institutions, they added.