December 23, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - Kozhikode

Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the illumination of the city at Mananchira Square in Kozhikode on December 27 at 7 p.m. ‘Illuminating Joy, Spreading Harmony’ is the theme of the New Year celebrations this year. The streets in the city from Mananchira to the beach will be lit up as part of the celebrations, a press release said.