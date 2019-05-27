Medical college work nearing completion

The construction of the academic building of the Kasaragod Medical College under the Kasaragod development package is nearing completion. This was disclosed at a meeting chaired by District Collector D. Sajith Babu to review the progress of the medical college works on May 25, a press release said. The meeting was told that 95% of the works was over.

The district officer of the Groundwater Department was directed to submit a project for increasing the groundwater availability on the college premises by utilising rainwater harvesting. Kitco Ltd. and the KSEB were instructed to prepare projects on energy availability for the college and utilisation of non-conventional energy sources.

The meeting also decided that the funds required for constructing residential quarters for teaching and non-teaching staff of the college and girls hostel be taken from the amount sanctioned under the development package. Dr. Babu asked Kitco Ltd. to submit a project listing the works to be carried out now for starting the medical college and the funds required for those works.

Development package special officer E.P. Rajmohan, KSEB Executive Engineer P. Jayakrishnan, Kitco consultant Tom Jose and engineers of Irrigation Department and State Pollution Control Board were present.