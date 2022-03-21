Kozhikode Corporation team, locals visit sewage treatment plant at Thiruvananthapuram

Move by civic body to convince residents that proposed STP projects are environment-friendly

Members of the group from Kozhikode Corporation drinking the treated water from the sewage treatment plant at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Move by civic body to convince residents that proposed STP projects are environment-friendly

A 40-member contingent from Kozhikode led by Mayor Beena Philip and Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini and consisting of councillors and local people visited the sewage treatment plant (STP) attached to the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

The trip was part of an effort made by the Kozhikode Corporation to convince the local people of Kothi and Avikkal Thodu that the proposed STPs at both the locations were environment-friendly.

The plant was built by the Kerala Water Authority for the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation under the AMRUT scheme at a cost of ₹14 crore. It has the capacity to treat 50 lakh litres (5 MLD) of sewage per day and works on the Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR) technology. The treated water is used for various uses other than drinking and bathing, in the medical college.

The Kozhikode Corporation made the move against the backdrop of severe protests at Kothi and Avikkal Thodu against the proposed STPs. The civic body is planning to construct a 6-MLD plant at Kothi and another 7-MLD plant at Avikkal Thodu under the AMRUT scheme.

Ms. Philip, in a press release, said the proposed plants would follow the MBBR technology and would be free of odour and any sort of pollution. However, if the project did not materialise, it might affect the future projects of the Corporation under the AMRUT scheme, the Mayor said.