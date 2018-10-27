KIIFB clears projects worth ₹330.5 crore for Kozhikode

more-in

The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has cleared development projects to the tune of ₹330.5 crore for Kozhikode district.

Of the 10 projects that were given the nod at the KIIFB meeting on Thursday, a major share of ₹155.5 crore has been sanctioned for the renovation of Puthiyangadi-Krishnan Nair-Malikkadavu Road. The development of the road is expected to solve traffic snarls in the section to a great extent.

A sum of ₹37.96 crore has been et aside for the development of the Kuttiyadi Bypass. Funds have been earmarked for other infrastructure projects such as the renovation of Kulangarakkathu-Nambiaruthukundu- Vilanganad Road (₹ 41.31 crore); Thottilpalalam-Kunduthode road (₹14.25 crore); construction of Punoor bridge and Punoor town beautification (₹4.79 crore) and drinking water project for Feroke-Karuvanthiruthi village(₹18.65 crore).

The KIIFB has cleared a project to set up a volleyball academy at Naduvannur at the cost of ₹9.26 crore and a district-level stadium at Thiruvambadi at the cost of ₹15.16 crore. A sports facilitation centre at Meyppayyur (₹19.02 crore) and a centre of excellence at Vadakara JNM Government Higher Secondary School (₹14.68 crore) are other projects.

Land acquisition

However, many feel that the KIIFB has ignored the long- pending Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu Road widening project though the District Purchase Committee chaired by the Collector is planning to hold a sitting on November 5 for property owners to sort out the issue of land acquisition on the 8-km stretch of the highway.

The public had been demanding funds to acquire land to convert the existing road into a four-lane carriageway in the wake of the increasing number of accidents in the city. A favourable verdict from the Kerala High Court had earlier forced the district administration to speed up the land acquisition process.

About ₹120 crore has been released by the State government till now. The acquisition of land has taken place at Nadakkavu, Malaparamba, Paroppady, NGO Quarters and on Mavoor Road. However, the project at present is confined to the improvement of junctions. The proposal to develop the busy Malaparamaba Junction has also been pending for a more than two years.