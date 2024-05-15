Kerala dowry- related domestic violence case: women’s panel comes down on police

The Kerala Women’s Commission has offered support to the woman, who has been allegedly subjected to domestic violence over a demand for dowry at her husband’s house at Pantheerankavu in Kozhikode district.

Commission chairperson P. Sathidevi told the media at the commission head office on May 15 (Wednesday) that she had spoken to the victim on May 14 (Tuesday) evening after a complaint was lodged in this regard. The complaint clearly stated that she had been subjected to serious assault at her husband’s house. It also mentioned about the negative attitude of the station house officer (SHO) when the family members reached the police station to file a complaint.

Ms. Sathidevi said that she had also spoken to the SHO and his reply revealed that her allegation was true. The police official reportedly directed the victim to “adjust” with her husband. The police did not bother to record the statement of the doctor who treated the victim, who was unconscious when she was admitted to the hospital. Ms. Sathidevi said that police officials who believe that husbands had a right to physically assault their wives were an insult to the force.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission has also registered a suo motu case based on media reports that said the SHO had been reluctant to file a case on time. Commission acting chairperson K. Baijunath on Tuesday night asked the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) to conduct an inquiry and submit a report in 15 days. The case would be heard during a sitting to be held in June at Kozhikode.