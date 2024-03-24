GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Jwalamukhi’ award for clay artist

March 24, 2024 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Clay artist P. B. Bidula was presented with the ‘Jwalamukhi’ Award, instituted by the Women’s Wing of Organisation for Industrial, Social and Cultural Advancement (OISCA International), in Kozhikode on March 24 (Sunday). M. Aravind Babu, South India Director of OISCA, presented the award while president of the OISCA Women’s wing Seena Vijayan presided over the event. She was selected for the honour considering her extraordinary contribution and achievements in the field of pottery and clay modelling.

Kozhikode / sherds and pottery

