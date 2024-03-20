GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

House surgeons at Kozhikode MCH mull strike against non-payment of stipends

March 20, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala House Surgeons Association is planning to go on strike at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, in protest against the delay in releasing their stipends for February.

Functionaries of the medical college unit of the association told The Hindu on Wednesday that around 220 house surgeons were yet to get their stipends. They claimed that though memorandums were sent to the Directorate of Medical Education, Finance department, and the college Principal, no solution seemed to be in sight. “We were told that there seems to be a delay in releasing funds. We have no other go but to go on strike,” one of the functionaries said.

It is learnt that a similar situation prevailed at the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha. Additional batch of house surgeons at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, too have been affected.

Related Topics

medical staff / Kozhikode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.