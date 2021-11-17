Gold worth ₹3.75 crore seized at Calicut Airport

Continuing with its seizure, the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) recovered about 7.5 kg of gold valued at nearly ₹3.75 crore from inbound Gulf passengers at the Calicut International Airport on Wednesday.

Officials said that the gold in compound form weighing 1.114 kg concealed inside the underwear and 1.170 kg concealed in the rectum were seized from Nithin George, 30, hailing from Thrissur. He arrived from Dubai.

Nearly 1. 865 kg of 24 carat gold having market value is ₹92.26 lakh was recovered after extraction of the compound.

In another case, customs seized gold in compound form weighing 676 grams from Abdul Kader Saya Abdul Rahman, 60, who had hidden the contraband in his underwear. He had arrived from Sharjah.

Based on specific intelligence input from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the AIU officials seized gold in paste form sandwiched between the layers of corrugated carton box from three passengers hailing from Kozhikode district who had arrived from Dubai.

The extraction from the compound pasted on cardboard boxes resulted in the recovery of 24 carat gold totally weighing 5.033kg having a market value of ₹2.49 crore, officials said.

They said that Basheer Irumbantavida, 46, of Valayam had tried to smuggle 1.628 kg of gold while Albin Thomas, 30 of Koorachundu, 1.694 kg and Nasar Chamboli, Orkatteri, 1.711 kg.