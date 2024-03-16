GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Entries invited for new batch of DCIP

Kozhikode district administration invites applications for the 27th batch of the District Collector’s Internship Programme

March 16, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
DCIP logo

DCIP logo

The Kozhikode district administration has invited applications for the new batch of the District Collector’s Internship Programme (DCIP) that offers youngsters an opportunity to work on various developmental and social welfare initiatives. The batch from April-August 2024 will be the 27th in the 8 year old programme. The applicants need to be graduates or post graduates.

The DCIP has been conceived to ensure the participation of youngsters in the planning and execution of various government projects and developmental programmes right from the stage of inception by providing the interns a better understanding of the public administration system from close quarters. Interested youngsters shall visit www.dcipkkd.in to apply before Match 24. The selection will be in two stages. For details contact +91 96 33 96 3211, 0495 2370200 or projectcellclt@gmail.com, a press release said.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.