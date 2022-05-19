Doctosmart opens office at Cyberpark
Mayor Beena Phillip inaugurated Doctosmart, a company which works with the support of the Indian Dental Association and the Indian Medical Association at the Kozhikode Government Cyberpark here.
Doctosmart provides software that brings all medical records under one canopy and services in the areas of clinic management, EMR integration, payment gateway, communication solutions, work tracking, and client management, a press release said.
Company directors Pratheesh Mahendran, Charles Vinod Kumar, Bijesh R, and Cyberpark General Manager Vivek Nair were present at the function.
