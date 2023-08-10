HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Central grant to Calicut varsity to boost research on reducing fossil-fuel dependency

August 10, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The University of Calicut getting a grant of ₹10.78 crore under the Promotion of University Research and Scientific Excellence (PURSE) scheme of the Department of Science and Technology, New Delhi, is expected to boost research on reducing fossil-fuel dependency and minimising the emission of greenhouse gases.

According to university sources, the allocated funds will be utilised mainly for the purchase of high-end research equipment. The approved project would be pursued collectively in the Departments of Chemistry, Physics, Nanoscience and Technology, and the Centre for Photonics. It would focus on the catalyst-aided generation, safe storage and utilisation of hydrogen and other renewable fuels using designed molecules and materials.

The sources claimed that this highly competitive and coveted grant was sanctioned after the evaluation of the university’s potential for research, its ranking under the National Institute Ranking Framework as well as the merits of the submitted research proposal. The university was selected from 80 applicants that included several Central, State and private universities. A team comprising Abraham Joseph, Rajeev S. Menon, and Fazalurahman of the Department of Chemistry and Shibu E.S. from the Department of Nanoscience and Technology represented the university in the final presentation held at the University of Gauhati, Assam.

The team members thanked the initiatives taken by M.K. Jayaraj, Vice Chancellor, for strengthening the research ecosystem on the campus. They include a new directorate of projects and awarding of seed money grants for research to faculty members. It is reported to be the highest grant amount ever awarded to any university in Kerala under the PURSE scheme.

Related Topics

university / climate change / greenhouse gases

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.