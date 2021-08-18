Calicut varsity declares UG sixth semester results in 40 days

University set to start new PG integrated courses this year

The University of Calicut has declared the results of a section of sixth semester undergraduate courses, just 40 days after the exams were held.

According to sources, 12,470 of the 15,811 students cleared the B.A. exams in the regular stream, registering a pass percentage of 79%. The pass percentage for B.Com. was 86% when 13,823 of the 16,070 students cleared the exams. The pass percentage for BBA and BCA were 83% and 79%, respectively. The results of B.Sc. exams in the regular stream are yet to be announced.

As many as 437 of the 1,291 B.Sc. students who wrote the exams in the distance education mode cleared them (34%). The pass percentage for B.Com. and BBA, respectively, were 56% and 57%. The results of distance education B.A. exams are yet to be declared. The results of B.A. (Afzal-Ul-Ulama) preliminary exams were declared on August 16. Officials claimed that the pending results would be declared by the month-end itself. Final semester exams for undergraduate courses concluded only on July 8 this year.

Notification soon

The University of Calicut will issue notification for the posts of Controller of Examinations and Finance Officer soon.

C.C. Babu, the present Controller of Examinations, is on deputation. The university is planning to have a permanent official appointed to the post, like what was done in the case of the Registrar. This was decided at a meeting of the Syndicate held on Wednesday.

The Lakshadweep Administration had urged the university to relocate its B.Ed. centre located on the islands. A Syndicate sub-committee would visit the place to examine the issue. The newly launched postgraduate integrated courses in Bioscience, Chemistry, Physics, and Development Studies would begin this year itself. The Centres for Computer Science and Information Technology under the university in Thrissur, Wayanad, Perambra, and Palakkad would soon start the B.Sc. (IT) course.