Bomb attack on Cong., RMP workers’ houses: UDF to take out protest marches in Kozhikode

Published - June 11, 2024 07:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode district committee of the United Democratic Front (UDF) is planning to take out marches to police stations in Payyoli and Kuttiyadi in protest against the bomb attacks on the houses of workers of the Congress and the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) after the declaration of the Lok Sabha poll results.

District Congress committee president K. Praveenkumar told the media on Tuesday that while the house of RMP leader N.K. Pokkan at Pathirippatta near Kuttiyadi was attacked on June 6, Congress leader Muthuveettil Babu’s house at Maniyoor near Vadakara was attacked on June 9. Mr. Praveenkumar said that CPI(M) activists were behind both the incidents. He alleged that though the Congress had asked the police to inspect the houses of CPI(M) leaders in Thalassery, Panoor, Koothuparamba, Nadapuram, and Kuttiyadi before the elections, the demand was turned down.

Mr. Praveenkumar claimed that the police were also not acting on the CCTV footage from areas where the bomb attacks had happened.

politics / crime / Kozhikode

