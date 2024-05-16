Authorities running against time to complete pre-monsoon cleaning drive in Kozhikode

The authorities are running against time to complete pre-monsoon cleaning drive in various parts of Kozhikode even as various types of viral infections are regularly being reported from different parts of the district.

Kozhikode city received copious summer showers on Tuesday, which was a relief for the residents reeling under the scorching summer heat. However, cleaning of drains and canals in the city is yet to be taken up in full swing. There is a risk of breeding of mosquitoes in areas where water gets stagnated after the rain. In many wards in the corporation, plastic waste can be seen dumped in some places. The district has already reported cases of West Nile fever spread by Culex mosquitoes. There have also been cases of dengue fever and jaundice from some areas.

In the normal course, canals and drains are cleared much ahead of the beginning of the monsoon season. According to sources, ward-level committees are supposed to take up the cleaning drive, but the funds allocated for the purpose are apparently not enough. There are also complaints that the wages fixed for the labourers engaged in the job are too low. It is learnt that the works related to the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls too might have played a part in the officials delaying the pre-monsoon cleaning drive.

Meanwhile, the Suchitwa Mission under the Local Self-Government department has decided to complete the cleaning drive in the district by May 20. All the local bodies have been told to take up mass campaigns on May 18 and May 19 with the support of people and residents’ associations and other organisations. The departments of Health, Animal Husbandry and Local Self-Government have identified hotspots in local bodies where infections such as dengue fever, jaundice, and leptospirosis have either earlier been reported or there are chances of them being reported in the future. Officials claim that cleaning drives have already been held in these wards and those left out will be covered in the coming days.