GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Authorities running against time to complete pre-monsoon cleaning drive in Kozhikode

Published - May 16, 2024 01:21 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Kozhikode city received copious summer showers on Tuesday, which was a relief for the residents reeling under the scorching summer heat. However, cleaning of drains and canals in the city is yet to be taken up in full swing. 

Kozhikode city received copious summer showers on Tuesday, which was a relief for the residents reeling under the scorching summer heat. However, cleaning of drains and canals in the city is yet to be taken up in full swing.  | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The authorities are running against time to complete pre-monsoon cleaning drive in various parts of Kozhikode even as various types of viral infections are regularly being reported from different parts of the district.

Kozhikode city received copious summer showers on Tuesday, which was a relief for the residents reeling under the scorching summer heat. However, cleaning of drains and canals in the city is yet to be taken up in full swing. There is a risk of breeding of mosquitoes in areas where water gets stagnated after the rain. In many wards in the corporation, plastic waste can be seen dumped in some places. The district has already reported cases of West Nile fever spread by Culex mosquitoes. There have also been cases of dengue fever and jaundice from some areas.

In the normal course, canals and drains are cleared much ahead of the beginning of the monsoon season. According to sources, ward-level committees are supposed to take up the cleaning drive, but the funds allocated for the purpose are apparently not enough. There are also complaints that the wages fixed for the labourers engaged in the job are too low. It is learnt that the works related to the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls too might have played a part in the officials delaying the pre-monsoon cleaning drive.

Meanwhile, the Suchitwa Mission under the Local Self-Government department has decided to complete the cleaning drive in the district by May 20. All the local bodies have been told to take up mass campaigns on May 18 and May 19 with the support of people and residents’ associations and other organisations. The departments of Health, Animal Husbandry and Local Self-Government have identified hotspots in local bodies where infections such as dengue fever, jaundice, and leptospirosis have either earlier been reported or there are chances of them being reported in the future. Officials claim that cleaning drives have already been held in these wards and those left out will be covered in the coming days.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / rains

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.