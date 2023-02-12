‘Attempts to deconstruct Muslim renaissance history in Kerala’

February 12, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Kozhikode

A conference organised by the Wisdom Islamic Organisation here on Sunday condemned the alleged attempts to deconstruct the history of Muslim renaissance in the State in a bid to reintroduce superstitions in society.

The speakers pointed out that some sections were disturbed because many social reformers in the community had imbibed the Salafi ideology. They claimed that these reformers had helped the community escape from spiritual exploiters, who confined the people in superstitions, misinterpreted Islamic principles, and diverted the spiritual inquiries of the believers. The participants also criticised attempts to persuade women to change their gender and force men’s attire upon them.

The conference was opened by Sheikh Badar bin Nasar al Bujaidi, attache, Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who said that a middle path would ensure co-existence and compromise between various sections of society. Ahammad Devarkovil, Minister for Ports and Museums, M.K. Raghavan, MP, and MLAs K.M. Sachindev and M.K. Muneer, and Wisdom Islamic Organisation State president P.N. Abdul Latheef Madani, among others, were present.