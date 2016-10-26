Amrut projects get delayed for want of a consultant

The State government’s alleged nonchalant attitude in appointing a consultant is delaying the implementation of Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut) project in Kozhikode city.

The Centre has already sanctioned Rs.71.3 crore for the city under different heads such as water supply (Rs.17.87 crore); sewerage facilities and septage management (Rs.45.60 crore); storm water drains to reduce flooding (Rs.6.81 crore); and upgrading green spaces, parks and recreation centres, especially for children (Rs.85 lakh) for 2015-16.

Report prepared

As of now, a detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared for water supply scheme by the Kerala Water Authority and renovation of the Mananchira Square by the Urban Local Body (ULB), a special unit of the Kozhikode Corporation. However, the projects for storm water and drainage are yet to be prepared.

Official sources said the delay in finalising the consultancy services had affected the execution of these projects. Previously, the government had proceeded to sign an agreement with WAPCOS-OASIS Consortium. The consultants would provide end-to-end support as per the guidelines of the Centre in implementing the Amrut project. But the reason for the delay has not been cited till now.

Union Minister for Urban Development Venkaiah Naidu had pulled up the State government for the delay in appointing a consultancy at a review meeting recently. The Principal Secretary, it is learnt, had informed the Centre that the appointment would be made as soon as possible.

Fund approved

Despite the delay in executing the projects in the current fiscal, the Union Ministry of Urban Development has asked the Urban Local Body to begin preparing the Amrut projects for the next two financial years.

The Centre has already approved Rs.90.1-crore project for three parks, continuation of water supply, and sewerage projects. A multi-level parking facility at Stadium Junction has been proposed under the urban transportation component.