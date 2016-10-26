Kozhikode

Amrut projects get delayed for want of a consultant

Facing roadblocks:Despite the delay in executing Amrut projects in the current fiscal, the Centre has asked the Kozhikode Corporation’s Urban Local Body to begin preparing the projects for the next two financial years.— Photo: S. Ramesh Kurup

Facing roadblocks:Despite the delay in executing Amrut projects in the current fiscal, the Centre has asked the Kozhikode Corporation’s Urban Local Body to begin preparing the projects for the next two financial years.— Photo: S. Ramesh Kurup  

DPR ready for water supply scheme, Mananchira Square renovation

The State government’s alleged nonchalant attitude in appointing a consultant is delaying the implementation of Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut) project in Kozhikode city.

The Centre has already sanctioned Rs.71.3 crore for the city under different heads such as water supply (Rs.17.87 crore); sewerage facilities and septage management (Rs.45.60 crore); storm water drains to reduce flooding (Rs.6.81 crore); and upgrading green spaces, parks and recreation centres, especially for children (Rs.85 lakh) for 2015-16.

Report prepared

As of now, a detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared for water supply scheme by the Kerala Water Authority and renovation of the Mananchira Square by the Urban Local Body (ULB), a special unit of the Kozhikode Corporation. However, the projects for storm water and drainage are yet to be prepared.

Official sources said the delay in finalising the consultancy services had affected the execution of these projects. Previously, the government had proceeded to sign an agreement with WAPCOS-OASIS Consortium. The consultants would provide end-to-end support as per the guidelines of the Centre in implementing the Amrut project. But the reason for the delay has not been cited till now.

Union Minister for Urban Development Venkaiah Naidu had pulled up the State government for the delay in appointing a consultancy at a review meeting recently. The Principal Secretary, it is learnt, had informed the Centre that the appointment would be made as soon as possible.

Fund approved

Despite the delay in executing the projects in the current fiscal, the Union Ministry of Urban Development has asked the Urban Local Body to begin preparing the Amrut projects for the next two financial years.

The Centre has already approved Rs.90.1-crore project for three parks, continuation of water supply, and sewerage projects. A multi-level parking facility at Stadium Junction has been proposed under the urban transportation component.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 29, 2020 7:44:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/Amrut-projects-get-delayed-for-want-of-a-consultant/article16081914.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY