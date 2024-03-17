GIFT a SubscriptionGift
West Bengal Governor approves salary hike for MLAs and Ministers

Following the hike, the pay of MLAs will increase from ₹10,000 to ₹50,000 per month

March 17, 2024 10:40 am | Updated 10:40 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
The Bills for proposed a hike in the salaries of MLAs and Ministers were passed in the State Assembly in September last year, but the hikes could not be implemented as West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose did not give his assent. File

The Bills for proposed a hike in the salaries of MLAs and Ministers were passed in the State Assembly in September last year, but the hikes could not be implemented as West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose did not give his assent. File | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose has given assent to two Bills that proposed a hike in the salaries of MLAs and Ministers, an official statement said.

The Governor gave his assent to the Bengal Legislative Assembly (Members' Emoluments) (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the West Bengal Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2023 on Saturday, it said.

The Bills were passed in the State Assembly in September last year, but the hikes could not be implemented as Mr. Bose did not give his assent.

Following the hike, the pay of MLAs will increase from ₹10,000 to ₹50,000 per month. The Ministers will get ₹50,900 per month instead of their earlier salary of ₹10,900, officials said.

The monthly salaries of Cabinet Ministers will be raised from ₹11,000 to ₹51,000, they said.

