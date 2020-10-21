GJM founder Bimal Gurung makes public appearance, announces breaking ties with BJP

“I want to see Mamata Banerjee as Chief Minister for the third time in 2021,” says GJM founder Bimal Gurung

Three years after being in hiding, Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) founder Bimal Gurung on October 21 made a public appearance in Kolkata and announced that he had severed all ties with the BJP. Extending an olive branch to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Mr. Gurung said the BJP did nothing for the Darjeeling hills.

“I want to see Mamata Banerjee as Chief Minister for the third time in 2021,” Mr. Gurung said, adding that he wanted to ally with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the 2021 Assembly polls to “give a fitting reply to the BJP”.

Mr. Gurung has been an ally of the BJP and a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for more than a decade and supported BJP candidates who contested Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat in the past, including the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. BJP nominee Raju Bista won the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat with a margin of over 4 lakh votes in 2019.

“The Prime Minister or Home Minister has not fulfilled the commitment made to us in the past six years. Whereas Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has fulfilled all promises she has made to every group or organisation,” Mr. Gurung said in Kolkata.

In a dramatic turn of events, the GJM founder, along with his close aide Roshan Giri, was first spotted outside the Gorkha Bhawan in Salt Lake, but when the authorities refused to let him in, he held a press conference at a city hotel.

In 2017, Mr. Gurung led a violent agitation and 100-day shutdown in Darjeeling hills over the demand of separate State for Gorkhaland. After being booked under several cases, including under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Mr. Gurung had to leave the Darjeeling hills.

Another faction of the GJM led by Benoy Tamang warmed up to the Trinamool Congress and now holds control of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), the regional autonomous body of Darjeeling hills.

Asked about the cases against him, Mr. Gurung said that these are political cases. “I am not a terrorist or a murderer. These are political cases and I will fight them politically,” he said.

Reiterating his commitment for the issue of Gorkhaland Mr. Gurung said, “Even If they arrest me, I will be happy to fight for Gorkhaland from behind the bars.”

The development which may have serious ramifications in the politics of West Bengal, particularly Darjeeling hills comes days after the Union Home Ministry held a meeting to discuss issues of the GTA region. An invite was sent to Mr Gurung and representatives of his party also participated in the meeting.