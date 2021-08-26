Kolkata

CBI registers nine cases related to post-poll violence in West Bengal

The CBI has registered nine cases related to post-poll violence in West Bengal, sources said on Thursday. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

New Delhi:

The CBI has registered nine cases related to post-poll violence in West Bengal, sources said on Thursday.

All the four special units of the investigating agency tasked to probe the cases of violence have moved their units from Kolkata to crime scenes across the state, they said. More cases are under the process of registration with some of them being handed over by the state government, sources said.

A five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court has entrusted the CBI with the investigation into alleged rapes and murders after the assembly polls in West Bengal earlier this year.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 26, 2021 11:54:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kolkata/cbi-registers-nine-cases-related-to-post-poll-violence-in-west-bengal/article36112163.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY