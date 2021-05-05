Kolkata

Benefits of RERA to be extended to West Bengal: Puri

The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 will now be extended to homebuyers in West Bengal after the Supreme Court on Tuesday held the State’s version of the housing industry regulating law “unconstitutional”, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri said.

West Bengal had enacted the West Bengal Housing Industry Regulation Act, 2017, instead of ratifying RERA.

Reacting to the apex court’s decision, Mr. Puri, in a tweet, said it was a “big relief” for homebuyers in West Bengal.

“...Benefits of #RERA the consumer protection law passed by Parliament, will now also be available to homebuyers of the state,” he said in the tweet.

Comments
Related Articles

NHRC to probe West Bengal violence

West Bengal post-poll violence: NCW takes suo motu cognisance of attacks on women

Analysis | ‘No vote for BJP’ campaign helped TMC register a massive victory

Assembly elections | Vijaywargiya ‘personally satisfied’ with BJP’s Bengal tally

West Bengal Assembly polls | This is Mamata Banerjee’s victory over Modi and Shah: Derek O’ Brien

West Bengal elections | In final tally, TMC bags 213, BJP 77, ISF and Independent 1 each

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 | This is victory of Bengal and only Bengal can do it: Mamata Banerjee

Watch | Scenes outside incumbent West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's residence

Coronavirus | 103 deaths, 17,512 infections in past 24 hours in West Bengal

Coronavirus | Shopping complexes, cinema halls closed, embargo in markets in West Bengal as COVID death touch new record

Coronavirus | Uneasy silence grips Kolkata as COVID-19 cases mount

Coronavirus | COVID-19 deaths spike in West Bengal, 89 fatalities in past 24 hours

Rajesh Bindal appointed acting Chief Justice of Calcutta HC

Coronavirus | Allahabad HC pulls up govt. for death of 135 staff on poll duty

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Once an abode of peace, Birbhum is now a hub of political row

West Bengal Assembly elections | EC transfers more police officers in Bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections | One more candidate succumbs to COVID-19

West Bengal Assembly polls | Calcutta High Court flags EC’s implementation of Covid norms

West Bengal Assembly polls | Mamata’s vote bank of illegal immigrants are the actual ousiders in Bengal, says Amit Shah
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 5, 2021 1:35:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kolkata/benefits-of-rera-to-be-extended-to-west-bengal-puri/article34484931.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY