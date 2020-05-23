Kolkata

Amphan | W.B. asks Railways not to send Shramik Special trains to State till May 26

A woman cooks food in a damaged house, in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan, in South 24 Paraganas district of West Bengal, Friday, May 22, 2020.

A woman cooks food in a damaged house, in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan, in South 24 Paraganas district of West Bengal, Friday, May 22, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

“As the district administrations are involved in relief and rehabilitation works, it will not be possible to receive special trains for the next few days...” West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha wrote in a letter.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked the Railway Ministry not to send Shramik Special trains to the State till May 26 in view of Cyclone Amphan.

The letter from West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha to Chairman of Railway board V.K. Yadav, dated May 22, stated that the State has been severely impacted by super cyclone Amphan on May 20-21 causing extensive damage to the infrastructure.

“As the district administrations are involved in relief and rehabilitation works, it will not be possible to receive special trains for the next few days. It is therefore requested that no train should be sent to West Bengal till May 26,” she said.

At least 86 people in West Bengal have died due to the cyclone. With normal life thrown out of gear by the region’s worst disaster, the authorities have been scrambling to restore normalcy.

West Bengal has received the least number of Shramik Special trains. Home Minister Amit Shah, in a letter, had alleged that Bengal was not allowing its migrants to return. Later, it was decided that the consent of the destination State was not required to operate these trains.

Since May 1, over 2,000 Shramik Special trains have been operated, ferrying over 31 lakh migrant workers. Around 25 trains have terminated in Bengal so far.

