Wear helmet or fork out a hefty penalty, warn police

The city traffic police have warned motorists and pillion riders to start wearing helmets or shell out ₹1,000 as fine, as they will soon be implementing penalties as per the Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill.

As on date, the fine for not wearing a helmet is just ₹100. However, as per the amendment bill, it will be raised to ₹1,000. Hence, to avoid confrontation between the public and the police, the city traffic police have issued the warning. A senior police officer said the revised fines would be implemented once they receive notification from the government.

A press release issued by the police stated that an accident could take place even while riding for a distance of 10 ft. “Both rider and the pillion rider should wear helmets. Safety of children will also be ensured if they wear helmets,” said the release.

According to a senior police officer, most road accident victims are youngsters and over 90% deaths occur because motorists don’t wear helmets.

The police felt such accidents would reduce if there was an attitudinal transformation among the general public.