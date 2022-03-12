Vidya Sagar’s VaccesS puts spotlight on four domains

Vendors showcase a range of accessible solutions across domains at the virtual event

With the spotlight on access and inclusion, Vidya Sagar kickstarted its two-day virtual event VaccesS with interactive sessions online.

Education, communication, activities of daily living, and mobility were the four domains that had sessions on the first day. “Through enriching and thought-provoking discussions, we wanted to take awareness about the importance of access to the next level. By taking the event online, we wanted more people from across the world to participate, share their experiences, and learn about what persons with disabilities face every day,” said Radha Ramesh, Director, Vidya Sagar.

On Sunday, sessions will be on “Work, iIndependent living, access for justice and leisure”. “These eight domains represent eight pieces of a puzzle and all these pieces need to come together to ensure inclusion and make access a reality,” Ms. Radha said.

With the event happening online this year, vendors showcased a range of accessible solutions across domains through pre-recorded videos. After each interactive session, the videos were played and participants encouraged to engage with them directly. Around 200 persons tuned in for the sessions on the first day which included the primary stakeholders and their families, innovators, educators, students and rehab professionals.

As a part of VaccesS, an endowment lecture by Jo Chopra, Executive Director, Latika Roy Foundation, will be held on March 15 at 10 a.m. Persons interested can tune into the event through Vidya Sagar’s social media pages.