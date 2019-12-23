Mela showcases can-do spirit

With an aim to providing a platform for products made by persons with disabilities, ‘Namba Pasanga Angadi’, a two-day mela by Vidya Sagar, began on Sunday.

Nearly 23 different organisations, including NGOs and special schools, put up stalls on the premises of Vidya Sagarin Kotturpuram.

For a cause

“We want to celebrate and promote products made by persons with disabilities, and create awareness among the public that disability has not been a deterrent for several people who have made these products,” said Radha Ramesh, director, Vidya Sagar.

Cloth and paper bags, shawls, dhurries, magnets, wooden toys, handmade jewellery and notebooks were among the several products for sale. T.N. Elangovan, who had put up a stall to sell homemade ‘podis’ and mixes, said he started the venture ‘Saaral’ on a small scale with his son, who is autistic.

“Beyond a certain age, children with disabilities cannot go to school. Based on their abilities, we decide on a product they can make, and involve them,” he said.

The mela will be on at Vidya Sagar from 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.