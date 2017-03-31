Video of attack on dog goes viral

A video of a dog being brutally beaten by a man was shared extensively on social media on Thursday with animal lovers expressing shock and seeking action against the person.

The video was uploaded on Facebook by P. Ashwath, an engineering student, who asked people to share the video to help identify the persons in it so that action could be taken against them.

In the short video, a man is seen beating the dog with a wooden log even as a few other people from the locality, including children, are seen watching. On Wednesday, Mr Ashwath submitted an online complaint with the Central Crime Branch demanding action against those in the video.

Animal rights activist Shravan Krishnan, who also shared the video on Facebook, said they hadn’t been able to identify the location or the persons, but suspected it might have been taken somewhere in western Tamil Nadu going by the few lines spoken by those in the video.

“We suspect that the incident might have happened on March 17, which was when the video surfaced on WhatsApp,” he said.

Last year, a video of two medicos flinging a puppy off a building led to action against them.