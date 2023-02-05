Vani Jairam | 1945-2023

February 05, 2023 02:43 am | Updated 02:43 am IST

Veteran playback singer Vani Jairam, who sang over 10,000 songs across several Indian languages, died in Chennai on Saturday. She was 77 years old.

In a career spanning over five decades, the renowned singer had lent her voice to several songs across 19 languages which included Tamil Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya and Bengali.

The Government of India, last month, announced that Jairam, who completed 50 years as a playback singer in 2021, would receive the Padma Bhushan award, the third-highest civilian award, for her contribution to music.