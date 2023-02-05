HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Package | 13 Stories

Vani Jairam | 1945-2023

A collection of articles from The Hindu on Vani Jairam

February 05, 2023 02:43 am | Updated 02:43 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Veteran multi-lingual playback singer Vani Jairam. File.

Veteran multi-lingual playback singer Vani Jairam. File. | Photo Credit: Mohammed Yousuf.

Veteran playback singer Vani Jairam, who sang over 10,000 songs across several Indian languages, died in Chennai on Saturday. She was 77 years old.

In a career spanning over five decades, the renowned singer had lent her voice to several songs across 19 languages which included Tamil Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya and Bengali.

The Government of India, last month, announced that Jairam, who completed 50 years as a playback singer in 2021, would receive the Padma Bhushan award, the third-highest civilian award, for her contribution to music.

Playback singer Vani Jairam. File.

Versatile and inspiring: Musicians remember Vani Jairam, her artistry and craft

Deepa H. Ramakrishnan,S. Poorvaja
Vani Jairam. Illustration by: J.A. Premkumar

Leaders, film industry veterans condole the death of Vani Jairam

The Hindu Bureau
Illustratiion for The Hindu Vani Jayaram

Vani Jairam was at home in every note, language

P.K. Ajith Kumar
Vani Jairam performs in Visakhapatnam. File

The golden voice that soothed Tamil audiences

B. Kolappan
File picture of Vani Jairam at a concert in Visakhapatnam in 2006

PM Modi, M.K. Stalin, music industry condole passing of Vani Jairam

The Hindu Bureau
Vani Jairam, truly versatile

Vani Jairam continually mesmerised Telugu audiences

S B Vijaya Mary
File picture of playback singer Vani Jairam

Veteran singer Vani Jairam no more

The Hindu Bureau
Vani Jairam.

Vani Jairam — A voice for all seasons

Deepa Ganesh 
Vani Jairam

Singer Vani Jairam on a rewind mode

V.V. Ramani
CHENNAI: TAMIL NADU: 23/10/2017: Indian singer Vani Jayaram at an interview to The Hindu in Chennai on Monday. Photo: V. Ganesan.

A realm beyond film

Malathi Rangarajan
KOCHI, KERALA, 13/12/2014: Playback singer Vani Jairam at an interaction with The Hindu metroplus at Kochi. Photo: Vipin Chandran

‘I can’t stop singing, it’s my life’

K. Pradeep
Veteran multi-lingual playback singer Vani Jairam enthrals audience during the Musical Nite organised by city based NGO Raksha International Foundationin Jalavihar in Hyderabad on February 04, 2006, to raise funds for a cowshelter. She started her career in Bombay,1971 with 'Bole Re Papihara' rendered in her inimitable style for the film 'Guddi'. Vani who recorded 8000 songs in 14 languages and became the first female playback singer who sung with all Indian male playback singers. Photo: Mohammed Yousuf.

The song that rained many songs

DEEPA GANESH
CHENNAI, 28/12/2010: Playback Singer Vani Jairam, at an interview with The Hindu – Friday Page, in Chennai on Tuesday. Photo: S_S_Kumar

Her music never wanes

MALATHI RANGARAJAN

SHOW ALL (13 STORIES)

Related Topics

music / death / Music Personalities

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.