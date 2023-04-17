HamberMenu
Utsa Patnaik selected for Malcolm Adiseshiah Award 2023

The prestigious national award, given every year by the Malcolm & Elizabeth Adiseshiah Trust, honours outstanding social scientists

April 17, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Marxist economist Utsa Patnaik. File

Marxist economist Utsa Patnaik. File | Photo Credit: U. Subrahmanyam

Utsa Patnaik, a renowned economist of national and international repute, has been selected for the Malcolm Adiseshiah Award 2023.

The award is given every year by the Malcolm & Elizabeth Adiseshiah Trust. The prestigious national award honours outstanding social scientists selected by a national-level jury specially constituted for this purpose, from the nominations received.

This year, the jury unanimously selected Prof. Utsa Patnaik, according to a press release.

The award will be given with a citation and a prize money of ₹2 lakh at a function to be held in Chennai. The date of this event will be announced shortly by the Trust.

