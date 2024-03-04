Two transpersons held for robbery 

March 04, 2024 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

Pondy Bazaar Police arrested two transgenders for robbing ₹22,000 from a woman on the pretext of blessing her.

The complainant, S.Suba, a resident of Thomas Road, T.Nagar, visited her father who is working in a textile showroom. She was returning home after collecting his salary ₹22,000 on Sunday evening. Two transpersons followed her and stopped on the pretext of blessing her. She opened her bag to give the duo some money. Utilising the situation, they snatched her bag containing ₹22,000 and quickly escaped in an autorickshaw from the place.

On her complaint, the Pondy Bazaar Police registered a case and scrutinised CCTV footage. They traced the suspects and arrested the transpersons besides recovering the money.