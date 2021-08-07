Two held for burglary in Chennai

Police on Saturday arrested two accused who committed a burglary at a house in Virugambakkam.

According to police, N. Rajagopal Rao, 58 of Ilango Nagar, Virugambakkam had gone out after locking his house on August 4. On his return, he found the lock of the house broken. Items inside his steel bureau were not in place. On checking, he found that 20 sovereigns of gold jewellery and silver articles were missing from the bureau.

On his complaint, Virugambakkam police took up the matter for investigation and traced the accused after scrutiny of CCTV footage. C. Venkatesh, 23 and R. Thinesh, 21 of Alwarthirunagar were arrested. Seven sovereigns of gold and 141 grams of silver were recovered from them.

Venkatesh already had mobile snatching cases against him under the K.K.Nagar police station limits. Both were remanded in judicial custody, police said.