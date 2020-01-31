The C.P. Ramaswami Aiyar Institute of Indological Research will hold a two-day seminar on ‘Science and Technology in Tamil Epigraphy’ on February 7 and 8 at C.P. Ramaswami Aiyar Foundation.

G. Balaji of the institute said that there was an ongoing project where they have been doing research to look at information and messages on science and technology available in Tamil inscriptions. “The aim of the seminar is to share information about it,” he said.

“Scholars from various fields will speak on subjects like astronomical science, references of medicines, mathematics and trade and navigation in Tamil inscriptions. We are wasting a lot of water now. These inscriptions talk about how they saved water then and we could pick up some information from it,” he said.

Nandita Krishna, director, CPR Institute of Indological Research, said, “There is a notion that the British taught us about science and technology but this is wrong. Our ancestors built the beautiful Brihadeeshawarar Temple without science and technology. To share information about the valuable messages that our inscriptions have, we have organised for this seminar. We will also release it as a publication,” she said.

There will also be an exhibition of photographs on ‘Indian Epigraphy’ on the same two days at Shakunthala Art Gallery, C.P. Art Centre.