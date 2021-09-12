Chennai

Two boys drown in Tiruvallur

Two boys, aged 12 and 13, drowned in a link canal at Thirukadal village, near Sevvapet in Tiruvallur district, when they went to immerse Vinayaka idols on Friday, the police said.

The victims were identified as K. Shyam Vignesh, 13, who was studying in Class VIII, and his friend P. Monish, 12, a Class VII student. The two slipped and fell into the link canal around 5.30 p.m. On information, police from Sevvapet station and Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and searched for the missing boys. Their bodies were retrieved between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.


