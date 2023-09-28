TTD to distribute Gita books to students; plans to build choultries every 25 km on the way to Tirumala

September 28, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Thursday said copies of the Bhagavad Gita in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and English will be distributed among students.

The TTD was in the process of distributing one crore copies of the book translated into Telugu to students.

Addressing journalists in Chennai, he said Chathrams (choultries) would be constructed every 25 km enroute to Tirupati via Vellore and Periyapalam for devotees who travel on foot to the hill shrine. These spaces will allow devotees to stay overnight in the dormitories and cook food.

Leopard sighting

With regard to leopard being on the prowl in Tirumala forests, Mr. Reddy said six animals had been caught so far and 170 Forest department personnel were combing the nearby forests for more animals. Traps had been placed at regular intervals and devotees climbing up the hill were being sent in groups along with security guards and forest department staff. Devotees with children up to the age of 12 were being allowed to climb up till 2 p.m. and adult only groups till 10 p.m., he added.

Businessman A. J. Sekhar, who took over the post of chairman of LAC for the third term, said so far ₹19 crore funds had been collected from devotees for renovation and reconstruction of the Sri Venkateswara Perumal temple at T. Nagar. The bhumi puja would be held in six months. The TTD plans to hold more Thirukalyanams soon. A kalyana mandapam has been planned on 1.5 acres of land in Royapettah.

Cofee table book

Earlier, Mr. Reddy released the fourth impression of Tirumala - The Seven Hills of Salvation, a coffee table book by The Hindu on the holy shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala. THG Publishing Pvt. Ltd. L.V. CEO Navaneeth, The Hindu Businessline Editor Raghuvir Srinivasan, and Mr. Sekhar were present.

