HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TTD to distribute Gita books to students; plans to build choultries every 25 km on the way to Tirumala

Devotees travelling on foot via Vellore and Periyapalam will be allowed to stay overnight in the dormitories in these choultries and also cook food

September 28, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, president of TTD local advisory committee in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry A.J. Sekar Reddy, THG Publishing Pvt. Ltd. CEO L.V. Navaneeth, and The Hindu Businessline Editor Raghuvir Srinivasan, releasing the coffee table book Tirumala The Seven Hills of Salvation published by The Hindu Group in Chennai on Thursday.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, president of TTD local advisory committee in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry A.J. Sekar Reddy, THG Publishing Pvt. Ltd. CEO L.V. Navaneeth, and The Hindu Businessline Editor Raghuvir Srinivasan, releasing the coffee table book Tirumala The Seven Hills of Salvation published by The Hindu Group in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

 

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Thursday said copies of the Bhagavad Gita in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and English will be distributed among students.

The TTD was in the process of distributing one crore copies of the book translated into Telugu to students.  

Addressing journalists in Chennai, he said Chathrams (choultries) would be constructed every 25 km enroute to Tirupati via Vellore and Periyapalam for devotees who travel on foot to the hill shrine. These spaces will allow devotees to stay overnight in the dormitories and cook food. 

Leopard sighting

With regard to leopard being on the prowl in Tirumala forests, Mr. Reddy said six animals had been caught so far and 170 Forest department personnel were combing the nearby forests for more animals. Traps had been placed at regular intervals and devotees climbing up the hill were being sent in groups along with security guards and forest department staff. Devotees with children up to the age of 12 were being allowed to climb up till 2 p.m. and adult only groups till 10 p.m., he added.  

Businessman A. J. Sekhar, who took over the post of chairman of LAC for the third term, said so far ₹19 crore funds had been collected from devotees for renovation and reconstruction of the Sri Venkateswara Perumal temple at T. Nagar. The bhumi puja would be held in six months. The TTD plans to hold more Thirukalyanams soon. A kalyana mandapam has been planned on 1.5 acres of land in Royapettah. 

Cofee table book

Earlier, Mr. Reddy released the fourth impression of Tirumala - The Seven Hills of Salvation, a coffee table book by The Hindu on the holy shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala. THG Publishing Pvt. Ltd. L.V. CEO Navaneeth, The Hindu Businessline Editor Raghuvir Srinivasan, and Mr. Sekhar were present.  

The book, priced at ₹1,499, is available in The Hindu’s online bookstore at https://publications.thehindugroup.com/bookstore/ 

Related Topics

Chennai / Tirupati / religion and belief / religious books

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.