Traffic diversions to be implemented on Cathedral Road near Music Academy from Wednesday 

They will remain in effect for seven days to facilitate work being carried out by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board

April 03, 2024 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic diversions will be implemented on Cathedral Road at the Music Academy junction, opposite Amaravathi Hotel, for seven days from Wednesday to facilitate work being carried out by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

Vehicles from Alwarpet Junction to TTK road and from Music Academy junction to Cathedral Road will be diverted at Alwarpet junction to Murrays Gate Road, then right onto Kasturi Ranga Road, and reach Cathedral Road. Vehicles heading towards Cathedral Road from Bishop Wallace East Road will be diverted at Music Academy junction, where they will make a U-turn, then go to the Savera Hotel service road, Nilgiris point, Music Academy flyover, and finally reach Cathedral Road.

Vehicles coming to Cathedral Road from VP Raman Road, Lloyds Road, Indian Bank Junction, and TTK Road will be diverted at Music Academy junction. They will turn left onto Savera Hotel service road, Nilgiris point, make a U-turn, and cross the Music Academy flyover to reach Cathedral Road.

Vehicles coming towards Cathedral Road via TTK road via JJ Road, Srimman Sreenivasan Road, Ambujambal Road, Bashyam Bashir Ahamed Road, and Parthasarathy Garden Road will be diverted at the Music Academy junction. They will turn right onto Savera Hotel service road, Nilgiris point, make a U-turn, and cross the Music Academy flyover to reach Cathedral Road.

