T.N. women’s basic income scheme | 8.56 lakh application forms will be distributed in first phase in Chennai

July 19, 2023 01:57 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of 8,56,930 application forms will be distributed in the first phase of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (women’s basic income scheme), said a senior Chennai Corporation official. The scheme provides financial assistance of ₹1,000 per month for eligible heads of households, and is due to be launched on September 15, 2023.

A total of 703 ration shops across 98 wards will be included in this first phase with 1,727 volunteers working to clear at least 50 applications every day. A total of 1,417 shops will be covered across two phases. The second phase is also estimated to see the distribution of a similar number of application forms.

From July 20, salespersons from ration shops will begin visiting houses to issue tokens and application forms.

Applicants are requested to bring the originals of their ration card, bank passbook registered in the woman’s name, their electricity bill if possible and their Aadhar cards. “This prevents them from spending money on getting copies which are unnecessary”, said the official.

When applicants visit the camps with the originals of the above documents, volunteers will fill in the data in the applications forms onto the mobile app. Biometric equipment will be provided to volunteers to complete authentication.

In case applicants miss out on visiting camps or registering, a third phase has been tentatively planned to include them. “So nobody needs to panic that they will lose out on the benefits”, said the official.

Each camp has an officer in-charge and will have police presence to control crowds. “Camps will be located near the ration shop itself because the shop may not have space to accommodate so many people. A community or wedding hall has been set aside for this and its location will be displayed at the ration shop,” said the official.