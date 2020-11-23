Three more categories of passengers allowed to travel by suburban trains

Students, women and sportspersons exempted from restrictions

Southern Railway, since the launch of the workmen special suburban train services from October 5, has been gradually scaling up train services for different sections of commuters. In the latest relaxation announced by the Chennai division, students, women selling perishable items and sportspersons can travel by suburban trains from Monday.

A few more categories of commuters have been added to be permitted in the essential travel services and would be allowed to use it throughout the day.

According to officials of the Southern Railway, students or candidates attending examinations/admission tests/interviews are allowed to travel on production of hall tickets and permission letters.

Sportspersons engaged in practice sessions and women carrying perishables can commute by suburban trains.

Season tickets

Women should compulsorily produce vendor season tickets which are issued by the booking office. The relaxations would come into effect from Monday.

The Southern Railway has increased the number of train services to 244 from 204 to accommodate more passengers.